Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz-led consortium in advanced talks to take on Aviva's French arm ? sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

By Pamela Barbaglia, Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze

A consortium of German insurer Allianz and life insurer Athora Holding is in advanced talks to buy Aviva's French operations in a deal worth 2 billion-3 billion euros ($2.3 billion-$3.5 billion), sources close to the matter said.

Aviva is working with JPMorgan and Rothschild on selling the unit, which provides life as well as property and casualty insurance to French clients, the sources said.

The business has also drawn interest from Axa, Assicurazioni Generali and French mutual insurer La Mondiale [MONDL.UL] among others, the sources said.

Aviva said in a statement that it was "in the very early stages of developing its strategy for its continental European and Asian businesses."

Allianz, Athora, Axa, Generali and the banks declined to comment.

Discussions with Allianz and private equity-owned Athora kicked off during the summer but have yet to become exclusive, the sources said.

Aviva wants to gauge interest from other bidders before committing to Allianz's proposal, which would see Apollo-backed Athora take control of the unit's run-off life insurance portfolio.

The French operations are Aviva's biggest European business, with adjusted operating profit of 473 million pounds ($602.1 million) in 2019, representing nearly half of the overall profit for the insurer's Europe life and general insurance businesses.

The sale comes as Aviva's new boss Amanda Blanc is shifting the insurer's focus purely to its core operations in Britain, Ireland and Canada.

As part of its new business plan, Aviva has hired Morgan Stanley to run a separate sales process for its Italian business which mainly consists of "back books", or existing policies with no new ones being issued, the sources said.

The Italian business is expected be sold as part of an auction process which will mainly target private equity investors with a track record of insurance investments, the sources said.

European buyout firm Cinven and life insurer Athora are expected to make rival bids for the unit, they said. Cinven and Athora's owner Apollo declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8579 euros)

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Maya Nikolaeva and Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Evans)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.81% 164.38 Delayed Quote.-25.34%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.81% 11.635 Delayed Quote.-36.23%
AVIVA PLC -1.31% 279 Delayed Quote.-32.48%
AXA 0.06% 15.784 Real-time Quote.-37.18%
BNP PARIBAS -0.94% 31.16 Real-time Quote.-40.46%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.10% 92.67 Delayed Quote.-32.37%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.95% 46.88 Delayed Quote.-9.19%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -1.72% 22.9 Real-time Quote.-8.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLIANZ SE
12:16pAllianz-led consortium in advanced talks to take on Aviva's French arm ? sour..
RE
06:06aALLIANZ : Illegality of Laws Authorising AGF and Governors to Detain Nigerian Ci..
AQ
09/23ATLANTIA : requested govt respect market conditions in motorway deal-letter
RE
09/23ALLIANZ : Italy grows impatient over Atlantia motorway assets - source
RE
09/23ALLIANZ GLOBAL WEALTH REPORT 2020 : Year of the Rich
PU
09/23ALLIANZ : Illegal Powers of AGF and Governors to Detain
AQ
09/22PIMCO GLOBAL INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FU : Announces Monthly Distribution
AQ
09/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok U.S. deal in jeopardy
09/22ALLIANZ : Can the AGF Amend the RPC?
AQ
09/21ALLIANZ : Atlantia confirms intention to split motorway unit from group
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 143 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2020 6 213 M 7 231 M 7 231 M
Net Debt 2020 22 181 M 25 817 M 25 817 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 5,97%
Capitalization 67 131 M 78 425 M 78 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 208,79 €
Last Close Price 163,06 €
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-25.34%78 425
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.81%58 018
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-17.33%52 951
CHUBB LIMITED-26.86%51 388
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-48.51%22 768
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-41.93%12 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group