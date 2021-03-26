Log in
Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz : Aviva sells Polish business to Allianz for $2.9 billion

03/26/2021 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Aviva logo sits outside the company head office in the city of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva has sold its Polish operations to Germany's Allianz for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash, completing a programme to sell European and Asian assets begun last year, the British insurer said on Friday.

Allianz trumped rival bids from Italy's Generali and Dutch insurer NN, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Aviva's boss Amanda Blanc has been selling assets at pace to focus on the life and general insurer's core businesses of Britain, Canada and Ireland. Aviva also has joint ventures in China and India.

"The sale of our Polish business is an excellent conclusion to the refocusing of our portfolio announced just eight months ago," Blanc said, adding that the sale of the eight businesses would generate 7.5 billion pounds ($10.31 billion) in cash.

Allianz is also buying Santander's minority stake in the Aviva Poland business, bringing the total value of the transaction to 2.7 billion euros, Aviva said in a statement.

Santander will retain a 49% holding in the business's life and general insurance joint ventures, Aviva added.

Allianz, which first entered the Polish market in 1997, ranks as Europe's biggest insurer and while it has no plans to grow its life insurance operations, it sees the deal as a springboard to further expand across lucrative central and eastern European markets, sources told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

($1 = 0.7274 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.09% 212.35 Delayed Quote.5.80%
AVIVA PLC 0.38% 400 Delayed Quote.23.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2021 8 209 M 9 666 M 9 666 M
Net Debt 2021 22 476 M 26 466 M 26 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 87 498 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 223,18 €
Last Close Price 212,35 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE5.80%104 904
CHUBB LIMITED1.75%78 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG7.18%62 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.0.85%60 403
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED3.32%21 252
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.41.22%20 557
