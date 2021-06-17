Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz : Jun 16, 2021 – Allianz to partner with American Tower in Europe

06/17/2021
Allianz and American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of Allianz insurance companies ('Allianz') and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund will acquire a 10% stake in ATC Europe, joining Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in a long-term strategic partnership with American Tower.

The transaction is valued at over EUR 530 million, reinforcing a more than EUR 8.8 billion enterprise value for ATC Europe. American Tower will retain managerial and operational control, as well as day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe, while Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe's Board of Directors, along with certain governance rights.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We are extremely pleased to add Allianz as a partner in ATC Europe. Allianz' global infrastructure experience, extensive European investment history and investment philosophy are an excellent match for our value creation objectives in Europe, and we look forward to growing the business together while strengthening mobile broadband access in our served markets. With Allianz and CDPQ as committed, long-term partners in our newly expanded European business, we are more confident than ever that we are optimally positioned to generate sustainable growth and attractive returns for many years to come.'

Michael Pfennig, member of the management board and co-head of Infrastructure at Allianz Capital Partners, said, 'Digital infrastructure has underscored in particular during the pandemic its importance as essential infrastructure to the public. We are excited to partner with American Tower and CDPQ in ATC Europe, one of Europe's leading independent telecommunications tower operators. This long-term strategic partnership perfectly complements our existing digital infrastructure investments in fibre-to-the-home roll-outs and will contribute to further position ATC Europe in some of our core markets such as Germany, France and Spain while delivering stable cash yields to our investors.'

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Photo © ATC Europe

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 09:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 171 B 171 B
Net income 2021 8 421 M 10 090 M 10 090 M
Net Debt 2021 22 355 M 26 787 M 26 787 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 90 568 M 110 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE9.52%109 752
CHUBB LIMITED8.82%75 642
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.20.20%71 515
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.13%61 833
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED32.48%25 595
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.31.89%23 135