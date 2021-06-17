Allianz : Jun 16, 2021 – Allianz to partner with American Tower in Europe

Allianz and American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of Allianz insurance companies ('Allianz') and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund will acquire a 10% stake in ATC Europe, joining Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in a long-term strategic partnership with American Tower.

The transaction is valued at over EUR 530 million, reinforcing a more than EUR 8.8 billion enterprise value for ATC Europe. American Tower will retain managerial and operational control, as well as day-to-day oversight of ATC Europe, while Allianz will obtain seats on ATC Europe's Board of Directors, along with certain governance rights.

Tom Bartlett, American Tower's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We are extremely pleased to add Allianz as a partner in ATC Europe. Allianz' global infrastructure experience, extensive European investment history and investment philosophy are an excellent match for our value creation objectives in Europe, and we look forward to growing the business together while strengthening mobile broadband access in our served markets. With Allianz and CDPQ as committed, long-term partners in our newly expanded European business, we are more confident than ever that we are optimally positioned to generate sustainable growth and attractive returns for many years to come.'

Michael Pfennig, member of the management board and co-head of Infrastructure at Allianz Capital Partners, said, 'Digital infrastructure has underscored in particular during the pandemic its importance as essential infrastructure to the public. We are excited to partner with American Tower and CDPQ in ATC Europe, one of Europe's leading independent telecommunications tower operators. This long-term strategic partnership perfectly complements our existing digital infrastructure investments in fibre-to-the-home roll-outs and will contribute to further position ATC Europe in some of our core markets such as Germany, France and Spain while delivering stable cash yields to our investors.'

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Photo © ATC Europe