Allianz : launches partnership with Sea Shepherd for marine protection

The U.S.-based organization has its own fleet of ships and works closely with governments and coastal protection in Africa, Asia and increasingly Europe. Crews have been engaged in various missions to protect coral reefs, natural reservations, sea mammals and the organization has activated already hundreds of thousands of volunteers to clear beaches of trash. Captain Alex Cornelissen, Executive Director of Sea Shepherd Global explains, "Allianz and Sea Shepherd share a mission, and that is a clean Mediterranean Sea. We want to work together to tackle plastic waste and also raise awareness about illegally left fishing nets. We also plan to make new and useful products from the used plastic."

The partnership continues Allianz's sustainability efforts. The Group supports the shift to a climate-friendly economy via ambitious climate and environmental targets in its core business and operations. Allianz has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in proprietary investment portfolio to net zero by 2050, including intermediate targets already by 2025. Greenhouse gas emissions from operations will be reduced by 30 percent (compared to 2019) over the next five years. In addition, disposable plastic packaging in canteens will be replaced with environmentally-friendly alternatives in more Allianz entities over time, as is already the case at the Munich headquarters.

Allianz offers numerous tailored products and solutions with environmental or social benefits. Customers in many European countries can invest in sustainable funds such as the Allianz Green Bond, Allianz Positive Chance or Allianz Global Water Fund, offered by Allianz Global Investors.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 100 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.

