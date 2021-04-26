Allianz : launches partnership with Sea Shepherd for marine protection
04/26/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Allianz SE
Group Communications and Reputation
Media Release
Allianz launches partnership with Sea Shepherd for marine protection
Allianz supports marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd in comprehensive environmental and animal protection in the Mediterranean Sea
Partnership secures "Sea Eagle" crew's work against plastic pollution by abandoned fishing gear and species extinction for two years
Allianz continues to expand sustainability activities
Munich/Milan, April 26, 2021
Allianz has committed to clean oceans and coasts, biodiversity conservation and sustainable fishing practices by partnering with the international marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd Global. The partnership is initially for two years and covers Italian coastal areas in the Mediterranean Sea. Four Allianz companies are providing the funding for the newly acquired ship "Sea Eagle" and its crew, who will be active on the disposal of illegally-left fishing nets - a problem little known to the public.
Scientists warn that sensitive marine ecosystems are severely endangered, also posing high health and economic risks for millions of people. Between five and twelve tons of plastic and 640,000 tons of fishing nets end up in the oceans every year, and two -thirds of the world's oceans are already considered overfished, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Researchers put the value added of the world's oceans at 24 tr illion US-Dollars from tourism, trade and food among other activities.
"With targeted marine protection, eighty percent of the habitat of endangered an imal and plant species could be protected. Healthy oceans also play a role in absorbing harmful climate emissions. As a responsible company, we want to work with Sea Shepherd to support effective marine conservation", says Barbara Karuth-Zelle, Member of the Board of Management for Operations and IT at Allianz SE and a passionate diver.
Giacomo Campora, CEO of Allianz S.p.A., adds: "In Allianz Italy we are very active in the preservation of the environment and tackling plastic pollution in the Mediterranean Sea is a shared objective."
Allianz SE
Chairman of the Superv isory Board: Michael Diekmann. Board of Management: Oliv er
Koeniginstr. 28
Bäte, Chairman; Sergio Balbinot, Jacqueline Hunt, Barbara Karuth-Zelle,
80802 Munich; Germany
Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Iv án de la Sota, Giulio Terzariol, Dr. Günther Thallinger,
Phone: +49 89 3800 18475
Christopher Townsend, Renate Wagner (Release / Stand 09.2020). For VAT-Purposes:
Fax: +49 89 3800 2114
VAT-Registration Number: DE 129 274 114; Insurance serv ices are exempt f rom VAT.
www.allianz.com/news
Allianz SE, Munich, Comm.Reg.: Munich HRB 164232
The U.S.-based organization has its own fleet of ships and works closely with governments and coastal protection in Africa, Asia and increasingly Europe. Crews have been engaged in various missions to protect coral reefs, natural reservations, sea mammals and the organization has activated already hundreds of thousands of volunteers to clear beaches of trash. Captain Alex Cornelissen, Executive Director of Sea Shepherd Global explains, "Allianz and Sea Shepherd share a mission, and that is a clean Mediterranean Sea. We want to work together to tackle plastic waste and also raise awareness about illegally left fishing nets. We also plan to make new and useful products from the used plastic."
The partnership continues Allianz's sustainability efforts. The Group supports the shift to a climate-friendly economy via ambitious climate and environmental targets in its core business and operations. Allianz has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in proprietary investment portfolio to net zero by 2050, including intermediate targets already by 2025. Greenhouse gas emissions from operations will be reduced by 30 percent (compared to 2019) over the next five years. In addition, disposable plastic packaging in canteens will be replaced with environmentally-friendly alternatives in more Allianz entities over time, as is already the case at the Munich headquarters.
Allianz offers numerous tailored products and solutions with environmental or social benefits. Customers in many European countries can invest in sustainable funds such as the Allianz Green Bond, Allianz Positive Chance or Allianz Global Water Fund, offered by Allianz Global Investors.
The Allianz Group is one of the w orld's leading insurers and asset managers w ith more than 100 million 1 private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the w orld's largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, w e are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.
These assessments are, as alw ays, subject to the disclaimer provided below .
This document includes forw ard-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current view s and assumptions and subject to know n and unknow n risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forw ard- looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the follow ing: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and
1 Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.
page 2
severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in law s and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
No duty to update
The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forw ard-looking statement contained herein, save for any information w e are required to disclose by law .
Privacy Note
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.