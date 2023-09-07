The intermediate targets apply to the company's Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance portfolios, which now aim for targeted carbon emission reduction of 30% for the retail motor segment, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity reduction of 45% in the commercial insurance segment, by 2030.
"We believe our intermediate targets will help us realize our growth potential and contribute to a healthier, more secure future for everyone," said Allianz CEO Oliver Baete.
(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)