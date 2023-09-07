BERLIN (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Thursday outlined intermediate targets to reduce emissions as part of a plan that aims for net zero in 2050 in its proprietary investment and P&C underwriting portfolios and by 2030 within its own operations.

The intermediate targets apply to the company's Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance portfolios, which now aim for targeted carbon emission reduction of 30% for the retail motor segment, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity reduction of 45% in the commercial insurance segment, by 2030.

"We believe our intermediate targets will help us realize our growth potential and contribute to a healthier, more secure future for everyone," said Allianz CEO Oliver Baete.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)