Allianz has reported H1 2025 core EPS that is up 11.3% to €13.99, with operating profit rising 9.3% to €8.6bn, the highest half-year level in its history.



The German insurer's total business volume rose 8.2% (+10.1% organically) to €98.5bn, with increases in its three segments: asset management (+3.5%), property/casualty (+5.3%) and, above all, life/health (+11.5%).



The value and relevance of our products help us to retain and expand our customer base, explained CEO Oliver Bäte, also highlighting a disciplined focus on productivity and the company's diversified business mix.



Having achieved 54% of its 2025 operating profit target in H1, Allianz says it is well on track to reach its target of €16bn, give or take a billion, for the current year.