  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/20 09:12:37 am
183.81 EUR   -3.65%
09:03aALLIANZ : says accelerates succession planning in light of Structured Alpha
RE
07:58aALLIANZ SE : Release according to -4-
DJ
07:58aALLIANZ SE : Release according to -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz : says accelerates succession planning in light of Structured Alpha

09/20/2021 | 09:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Allianz is considering an acceleration of the succession planning for its management board following the demise of some of its U.S. investment funds last year, the German insurer said on Monday.

"These considerations are longstanding and strategic in nature, but also relate to the asset management division which is facing specific challenges at the moment because of the Structured Alpha matter in the U.S.", Allianz said.

The supervisory board will discuss the succession planning for the management board at its next meeting, it added.

The Wall Street Journal said earlier on Monday that asset management head Jacqueline Hunt was in talks to depart.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Arno, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2021 8 363 M 9 790 M 9 790 M
Net Debt 2021 22 832 M 26 727 M 26 727 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 78 354 M 91 976 M 91 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 190,78 €
Average target price 231,95 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-4.94%91 976
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.33.19%78 948
CHUBB LIMITED17.30%77 920
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.02%61 976
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED89.08%36 372
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.42.02%24 150