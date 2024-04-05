Allianz sells US insurance unit for $1.4 billion

April 05, 2024 at 09:57 am EDT Share

BERLIN (Reuters) - Allianz agreed to sell Fireman's Fund, its U.S. insurance unit for mid-sized corporations and entertainment industry clients, to Arch Insurance for $1.4 billion, the German insurer said on Friday.

The transaction is part of Allianz's new strategy to focus on large corporate and specialty businesses in the U.S. instead. (Reporting by Andrey Sychev; editing by Matthias Williams)