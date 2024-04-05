The transaction is part of Allianz's new strategy to focus on large corporate and specialty businesses in the U.S. instead.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|268.8 EUR
|-1.30%
|-1.97%
|+10.97%
|04:26pm
BERLIN (Reuters) - Allianz agreed to sell Fireman's Fund, its U.S. insurance unit for mid-sized corporations and entertainment industry clients, to Arch Insurance for $1.4 billion, the German insurer said on Friday.
The transaction is part of Allianz's new strategy to focus on large corporate and specialty businesses in the U.S. instead.
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+10.97%
|116B
|+8.31%
|98.7B
|+7.55%
|76.21B
|+27.59%
|30.28B
|+10.90%
|20.45B
|-2.05%
|12.89B
|+5.61%
|10.86B
|+5.55%
|10.38B
|+20.96%
|9.68B
|+6.71%
|9.32B