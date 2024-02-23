Allianz: share buybacks and dividend increase

On the occasion of the publication of its annual results, Allianz reports that its Board of Directors has decided on a new share buyback program of up to one billion euros, which will start at the beginning of March and be completed by the end of 2024 at the latest.



In line with a change in its dividend policy, raising its regular payment from 50% to 60% of adjusted net income, the insurer is proposing to increase its dividend by 21.1% to 13.80 euros per share for the 2023 financial year.



For the past year, the German group reported adjusted net income up 30.3% to 9.1 billion euros, or 22.61 euros per share, on total business volume up 5.5% to 161.7 billion.



With operating profit up 6.7% to 14.7 billion euros for 2023, driven mainly by its life and health business segment, Allianz expects this to rise to 14.8 billion (give or take a billion) in 2024.



