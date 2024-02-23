Allianz: share buybacks and dividend increase
In line with a change in its dividend policy, raising its regular payment from 50% to 60% of adjusted net income, the insurer is proposing to increase its dividend by 21.1% to 13.80 euros per share for the 2023 financial year.
For the past year, the German group reported adjusted net income up 30.3% to 9.1 billion euros, or 22.61 euros per share, on total business volume up 5.5% to 161.7 billion.
With operating profit up 6.7% to 14.7 billion euros for 2023, driven mainly by its life and health business segment, Allianz expects this to rise to 14.8 billion (give or take a billion) in 2024.
