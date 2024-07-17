By Ian Walker

Allianz is buying a 51% stake in Singapore insurance company Income Insurance for 2.2 billion Singapore dollars ($1.64 billion) as it expands in the region.

The German insurer said Wednesday that it is offering to buy each Income Insurance share for S$40.58.

Allianz said the acquisition is expected to generate a double-digit return on investment in the midterm.

"Asia-Pacific is a strategically important growth region for Allianz, having generated almost 7.7 billion euros ($8.39 billion) in total business volume across its property-casualty and life/health businesses in 2023," Allianz said.

The acquisition, dependent on regulatory approval, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year or first quarter of 2025.

