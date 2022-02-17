Log in
Allianz : to book a provision with respect to risks relating to the AllianzGI U.S. Structured Alpha Funds in the financial statements 2021; Allianz resolves on new share buy-back of up to 1 billion euros

02/17/2022 | 02:18pm EST
Allianz SE

Group Communications and Reputation

Media Release

Allianz to book a provision with respect to risks relating to the AllianzGI U.S. Structured Alpha Funds in the financial statements 2021; Allianz resolves on new share buy-back of up to 1 billion euros

Munich, February 17, 2022

With respect to the pending court and governmental proceedings in the U.S. in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds, Allianz anticipates settlements with major investors in those Funds shortly. In anticipation thereof and in light of current discussions with U.S. governmental authorities, Allianz today decided to book a provision of 3.7 billion euros in the financial statements 2021. This provision reduced the 2021 Group net income by 2.8 billion euros.

The anticipated settlements are an important step towards a resolution of the various proceedings. Discussions with remaining plaintiffs, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission remain ongoing and the timing and nature of any global or coordinated resolution of these matters is not certain. Ther efore, as of today, the total financial impact of the Structured Alpha matter cannot be reliably estimated and Allianz SE expects to incur additional expenses before these matters are finally resolved.

In fiscal 2021, operating profit of Allianz Group increased by 24.6 percent to 13.4 billion euros. Shareholders' net income declined by 2.9 percent to 6.6 billion euros. The Solvency II ratio reached 209 percent. In line with the dividend policy announced on December 2, 2021 the Board of Management intends to propose a dividend in the amount of 10.80 euros per share after 9.60 euros last year.

Allianz SE has further resolved today on a new share buy-back program for 2022. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1 billion euros. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

Allianz SE

Chairman of the Superv isory Board: Michael Diekmann. Board of Management: Oliv er

Koeniginstr. 28

Bäte, Chairman; Sergio Balbinot, Andreas Wimmer, Sirma Boshnakov a,

80802 Munich; Germany

Dr. Barbara Karuth-Zelle, Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Iv an de la Sota, Giulio Terzariol,

Phone: +49 89 3800 18475

Dr. Günther Thallinger, Christopher Townsend, Renate Wagner (Release / Stand

Fax: +49 89 3800 2114

01.2022). For VAT-Purposes:VAT-Registration Number: DE 129 274 114; Insurance

www.allianz.com/news

serv ices are exempt f rom VAT. Allianz SE, Munich, Comm.Reg.: Munich HRB 164232

For further information, please contact:

Holger Klotz

Tel. +49

89 3800 90921, e-mail: holger.klotz@allianz.com

Kirti Pandey

Tel. +49

89 3800

16255, e-mail: kirti.pandey@allianz.com

Johanna Oltmann

Tel. +49

89 3800

13346, e-mail: johanna.oltmann@allianz.com

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the w orld's leading insurers and asset managers w ith 126 million1 private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to as sistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the w orld's largest investors, managing around 802 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.9 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological, social and governance criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, w e hold the leading position for insurers in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, launched on 12.11.2021. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.

These assessments are, as alw ays, subject to the disclaimer provided below .

Cautionary note regarding forw ard-looking statements

This document includes forw ard-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current view s and assumptions and subject to know n and unknow n risks and uncertainties. Actu al results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forw ard - looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the follow ing: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation w ith respect to the Allianz Group, other w ell-know n companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in law s and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forw ard-looking statement contained herein, save for any information w e are required to disclose by law .

Privacy Note

Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.

page 2

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 19:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2021 8 715 M 9 906 M 9 906 M
Net Debt 2021 24 055 M 27 342 M 27 342 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 92 066 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
