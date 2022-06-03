Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Allianz SE
  News
  Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 03:40:33 am EDT
195.29 EUR   +0.28%
03:12aALLIANZ : to sell majority stake in Russian operations to Interholding
PU
01:32aAllianz to Sell Majority Stake in Russian Operations
DJ
06/02Former Allianz Fund Manager Accuses Previous Lawyer Of Being US Government's Informant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz : to sell majority stake in Russian operations to Interholding

06/03/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2022 8 054 M 8 640 M 8 640 M
Net Debt 2022 21 744 M 23 325 M 23 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,94x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 79 038 M 84 786 M 84 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 194,74 €
Average target price 248,12 €
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-6.22%84 786
CHUBB LIMITED8.59%89 423
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.02%80 478
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.94%67 441
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-23.22%26 590
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.3.24%23 662