    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz : tops Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2021 as leading sustainable insurer

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Allianz Group achieved the top position of all +125 rated insurance companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). With 92 points, Allianz ranks well above the average sector scoring of 40 points in the results of the world's most recognizable sustainability index. Since 2000, the company has been in the top field in the DJSI which assesses environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Only the most sustainable of the 2,500 companies in the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index (DJGTSM) are listed.

Allianz achievements in the environmental area performed particularly well, with 97 of 100 points. With scores of 94/100 in the social dimension, and 90/100 in the governance area, the company also has raised the bar significantly higher. This is based on numerous new high-impact activities.

Allianz creates measurable ecological and social added value through, among other things, sustainable products, climate-friendly business operations and social engagement.

Important results of the last year include:

  • Commitments to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in our proprietary investment portfolio, insurance portfolio and Allianz Global Investors' asset management portfolio
  • Setting 2025 greenhouse gas emission reduction target for three asset classes in our insurance portfolio
  • 38.2% female managers in core business
  • 78% Inclusive Meritocracy Index (corporate culture)
  • 232 insurance and financial products with ecological or social benefits
  • 39 billion euros invested in sustainability-themed proprietary investments (as of December 31, 2020)
  • 62% reduction of the carbon footprint per employee (compared to 2010)
  • 50 million euros in corporate giving, including through our 12 foundations

Sustainability rankings such as the DJSI are important tools for Allianz to provide investors and stakeholders with transparency about the strategies and performance of ESG. For many years, Allianz has published its Sustainability Report and its group-wide ESG integration approach to provide ratings agencies, non-governmental organizations and other experts with a detailed overview of its ESG integration processes and guidelines. As a responsible investor, Allianz is also using sustainability ratings to manage its own funds and sustainably oriented investment products (SRI), which it offers to its asset management customers.

