Association: Insurers can cushion financial market fluctuations

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German insurers consider themselves well positioned in the face of the current turbulence on the financial markets. "Customers can rely on insurers being able to meet their obligations even under adverse conditions," Jörg Asmussen, chief executive of the German Insurance Association (GDV), said Wednesday. "Our calculations show: The companies have sufficient equity to cushion financial market fluctuations and high inflation."

According to the association's assessment, life insurers were well equipped with own funds at the end of 2022. A key point here is the so-called solvency ratios. They provide information on how an insurer would cope with extreme events that are only to be expected every 200 years on average - for example, major losses from devastating natural catastrophes or extreme turbulence on stock and bond markets. A ratio of less than 100 percent is considered critical.

According to initial GDV calculations, the ratios at the end of 2022 averaged 510 to 530 percent, up from around 450 percent a year earlier. One reason for the increase is the higher interest rate level, which is having a positive impact on life insurers. However, insurers can take advantage of transitional measures until 2032. Excluding these measures, the solvency ratio in life insurance was estimated to be between 270 and 290 percent, higher than in 2021 (262 percent).

Property and casualty insurance did feel the impact of higher prices. At the same time, higher interest rates are reported to have eased the burden on insurance companies in terms of reserves./mar/DP/stk