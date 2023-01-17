BGH clarifies: Does insurance pay for closures in lockdown?

KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Business owners who had to close down in the Corona lockdown and are therefore still in dispute with their insurance company are likely to look anxiously to Karlsruhe on Wednesday (9:00 a.m.). The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) clarifies for further cases whether a so-called business closure insurance must pay for the damage at least partially. In the concrete case it concerns a hotel in Hameln.

Whether the insurance company has to pay depends on the agreed insurance conditions. For one variant, which was used in very many contracts, there is already a BGH ruling from January 2022. Here, the diseases that can lead to an officially ordered closure were listed individually - and Covid-19 was not among them. Those affected will therefore not receive any money.

In the variant that is now at issue, the insurance conditions only referred to the diseases listed in the Infection Protection Act. Covid-19 was included there as of May 23, 2020. The Celle Higher Regional Court had therefore ruled that the hotel was not entitled to money from the insurance company for a closure from March 2020, but for a second closure from November 2020. The BGH now has the final word, which may also announce its verdict immediately after the hearing. (Ref. IV ZR 465/21)/sem/DP/stw