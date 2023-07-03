HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Private bank Berenberg left its rating on Allianz at "buy" with a target price of 309 euros after an investor event. The insurer is a well-oiled machine, analyst Michael Huttner headlined in a report available Monday. He referred to the fact that each of the three lines of business has a very high technical profitability and a high return on equity./edh/gl

Publication date of the original study: 30.06.2023 / 16:04 / GMT

