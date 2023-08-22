JOHANNESBURG (dpa-AFX) - The alliance of five emerging economies, Brics, will meet for its 15th summit in South Africa's economic capital Johannesburg starting Tuesday. The focus of the top-level meeting, which lasts until Thursday, is the expansion of the group. So far, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have been members of the alliance. Now the group wants to become "Brics plus" and include numerous new members. The member states have yet to agree on the admission criteria. It is also not yet clear when additional countries will be admitted.

China's President Xi Jinping, Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend the summit in person. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin leader plans to join the summit by video. If he were to attend, he would face arrest for alleged war crimes during Russia's invasion of Ukraine under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

More than 30 other countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting. In addition, 67 high-level leaders from Africa and the Global South have been invited, as well as 20 representatives of the United Nations, the African Union and regional economic communities of Africa, among others.

According to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, some 40 countries have expressed more or less binding interest in Brics membership, 23 of them concretely, including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Venezuela and Thailand.

The goal of the group's expansion is to "seek alternatives" to the current global balance of power, Pandor said. The Brics countries account for 42 percent of the world's population, 30 percent of global land area and 24 percent of global economic output, according to the group's own figures.