CFTC Revokes Allianz Unit's Registrations

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it is revoking the registrations of Allianz Global Investors US LLC as a commodity trading adviser and commodity pool operator.

The CFTC said AGI US agreed to the order to settle fraud allegations, which were resolved last year. The CFTC said its notice alleged that AGI US was subject to disqualification of its registrations due to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission order that found AGI US violated multiple anti-fraud provisions.

"As we did with the SEC and DOJ, Allianz Global Investors cooperated fully with the CFTC," an Allianz spokesman said. "As an organization, we have taken full corporate responsibility for the misconduct that was perpetrated by a small group of former employees related to that matter, and we look forward to continuing to move on from this event and to strengthening trust and confidence with our clients."

Last year, the Allianz subsidiary pleaded guilty to securities fraud and agreed to pay about $6 billion in penalties and restitution to investors who suffered losses when some of the subsidiary's hedge funds tanked during the March 2020 market selloff.

The SEC order found that AGI US, through three portfolio managers, engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it made misrepresentations and omissions to investors.

