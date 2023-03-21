Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:59:15 2023-03-21 pm EDT
207.85 EUR   +2.69%
12:38pCFTC Revokes Allianz Unit's Registrations
DJ
09:33aFC Bayern extends cooperation with Allianz by another ten years
DP
07:16aALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CFTC Revokes Allianz Unit's Registrations

03/21/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it is revoking the registrations of Allianz Global Investors US LLC as a commodity trading adviser and commodity pool operator.

The CFTC said AGI US agreed to the order to settle fraud allegations, which were resolved last year. The CFTC said its notice alleged that AGI US was subject to disqualification of its registrations due to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission order that found AGI US violated multiple anti-fraud provisions.

"As we did with the SEC and DOJ, Allianz Global Investors cooperated fully with the CFTC," an Allianz spokesman said. "As an organization, we have taken full corporate responsibility for the misconduct that was perpetrated by a small group of former employees related to that matter, and we look forward to continuing to move on from this event and to strengthening trust and confidence with our clients."

Last year, the Allianz subsidiary pleaded guilty to securities fraud and agreed to pay about $6 billion in penalties and restitution to investors who suffered losses when some of the subsidiary's hedge funds tanked during the March 2020 market selloff.

The SEC order found that AGI US, through three portfolio managers, engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it made misrepresentations and omissions to investors.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1237ET

All news about ALLIANZ SE
12:38pCFTC Revokes Allianz Unit's Registrations
DJ
09:33aFC Bayern extends cooperation with Allianz by another ten years
DP
07:16aALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:22aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/20SHARES IN THE FOCUS 2: Banking sector recovers after Credit Suisse..
DP
03/20Euro zone yields reduce fall as rush into safe-haven slows
RE
03/20Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car
RE
03/17Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AQ
03/17Allianz and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz create new series to help people prepare for t..
AQ
03/16Study: German stock market groups pay record dividends
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 155 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2023 9 636 M 10 323 M 10 323 M
Net Debt 2023 20 986 M 22 482 M 22 482 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,48x
Yield 2023 6,04%
Capitalization 81 282 M 87 072 M 87 072 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 159 253
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 202,40 €
Average target price 247,27 €
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE0.75%87 072
CHUBB LIMITED-14.06%78 397
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.39%78 246
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-7.03%65 530
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-19.54%24 016
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-11.59%20 987