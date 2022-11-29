CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
11/29/2022 | 10:28am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
29.11.2022 / 16:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 29.11.2022
In the period from November 21, 2022 to, and including, November 25, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 417,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date
Number of shares
Average price (EUR)
21.11.2022
100,000
203.3034
22.11.2022
62,000
204.9128
23.11.2022
80,000
204.9271
24.11.2022
90,000
205.6827
25.11.2022
85,000
204.8240
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, November 25, 2022 amounts to 417,000.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
