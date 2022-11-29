CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 29.11.2022



In the period from November 21, 2022 to, and including, November 25, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 417,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 21.11.2022 100,000 203.3034 22.11.2022 62,000 204.9128 23.11.2022 80,000 204.9271 24.11.2022 90,000 205.6827 25.11.2022 85,000 204.8240

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, November 25, 2022 amounts to 417,000.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).