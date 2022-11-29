Advanced search
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:49 2022-11-29 am EST
206.28 EUR   +1.21%
10:28aCms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:41aCyber Monday sets sales record as shoppers splurge on toys, electronics- report
RE
11/24Allianz : and DHL join forces on a leading edge, sustainable, pan-European logistics development pipeline
PU
CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

11/29/2022 | 10:28am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

29.11.2022 / 16:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Munich, 29.11.2022

In the period from November 21, 2022 to, and including, November 25, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 417,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
21.11.2022 100,000 203.3034
22.11.2022   62,000 204.9128
23.11.2022   80,000 204.9271
24.11.2022   90,000 205.6827
25.11.2022   85,000 204.8240

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, November 25, 2022 amounts to 417,000.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


29.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1500991  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 153 B 159 B 159 B
Net income 2022 7 006 M 7 275 M 7 275 M
Net Debt 2022 22 743 M 23 617 M 23 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 82 147 M 85 303 M 85 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 203,80 €
Average target price 232,61 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-1.85%85 303
CHUBB LIMITED11.43%89 402
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.15%83 518
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD12.86%70 751
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.0.75%32 242
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.10.04%23 877