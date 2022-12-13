Advanced search
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:07 2022-12-13 am EST
204.53 EUR   +0.80%
12/12Euro zone yields steady ahead of central banks, U.S. data
RE
12/12Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data
RE
12/09Stocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

12/13/2022 | 05:00am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

13.12.2022 / 10:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 13.12.2022

In the period from December 05, 2022 to, and including, December 09, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 402,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
12/05/2022  90,000   203.2403
12/06/2022  90,000   204.1240
12/07/2022  75,000   204.1004
12/08/2022  82,000   203.9977
12/09/2022  65,000   204.2792

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, December 09, 2022 amounts to 1,241,103.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


13.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1511747  13.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
