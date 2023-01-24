Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:59:05 2023-01-24 am EST
220.63 EUR   +0.24%
07:32aCms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:00aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/22Ex-Virgin Money UK CEO's Appointment as Moneyfarm Chair Stokes Rumors of Wealth Manager's IPO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

01/24/2023 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 24.01.2023

In the period from January 16, 2023  to, and including, January 20, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 405,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
01/16/2023  90,000   219.2386
01/17/2023  100,000   218.7332
01/18/2023  65,000   219.0401
01/19/2023  65,000   218.0246
01/20/2023  85,000   219.5314


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, January 20, 2023 amounts to 1,875,352.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


24.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1542523  24.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1542523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ALLIANZ SE
07:32aCms : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:00aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/22Ex-Virgin Money UK CEO's Appointment as Moneyfarm Chair Stokes Rumors of Wealth Manager..
MT
01/22Financial regulator takes aim at life insurance costs
DP
01/20Allianz announces regional manager for Midlands and South West
AQ
01/20Allianz Commercial promotes Eibhlin Swan to newly created role of head of claims
AQ
01/20Allianz Risk Barometer 2023 : Cyber and business interruption top threats as economic and ..
AQ
01/19SolidWorld: "Supply chain among companies' most significant risks"
AN
01/19ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
01/18Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2022 6 988 M 7 596 M 7 596 M
Net Debt 2022 24 647 M 26 790 M 26 790 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 88 444 M 96 134 M 96 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 220,10 €
Average target price 241,94 €
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE9.56%96 134
CHUBB LIMITED-0.08%92 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.62%86 063
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.16%71 199
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-13.90%26 067
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.0.38%24 214