  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:19:43 2023-03-07 am EST
222.63 EUR   -0.21%
03/06ALLIANZ SE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
03/06ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/03Rheinmetall bumped up to Germany's DAX index on increased defence spending
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

03/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

07.03.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 07, 2023

In the period from February 27, 2023 to, and including, March 03, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 60,068 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
02/27/2023  -      -
02/28/2023  -      -
03/01/2023  -      -
03/02/2023  10,068   220.0965
03/03/2023  50,000   221.0558

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, March 03, 2023 amounts to 3,860,888.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


07.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1576817  07.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
All news about ALLIANZ SE
03/03Allianz : Mar 03, 2023 Annual Report 2022 The Annual Reports 2022 of Allianz Group and All..
PU
03/03UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/03Hyexpert : South-eastern Lower Saxony forms hydrogen region
AQ
03/03Allianz : Mar 03, 2023 Sustainability Report 2022 Download the report
PU
03/03ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
03/03Allianz : Annual Report Allianz Group 2022
PU
03/03Allianz : Annual Report Allianz SE 2022
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
Financials
Sales 2023 155 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2023 9 636 M 10 292 M 10 292 M
Net Debt 2023 20 986 M 22 414 M 22 414 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,35x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 89 595 M 95 690 M 95 690 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 159 253
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 223,10 €
Average target price 247,27 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE11.05%95 690
CHUBB LIMITED-5.68%86 034
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.09%81 733
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.61%70 423
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-10.79%26 891
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.2.22%24 334