CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, March 22, 2023



In the period from March 13, 2023 to, and including, March 17, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 466,786 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 03/13/2023 280,000 211.9890 03/14/2023 - - 03/15/2023 - - 03/16/2023 - - 03/17/2023 186,786 204.6344

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, March 17, 2023 amounts to 4,682,857.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).