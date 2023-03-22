Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Allianz SE
  News
  Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:32:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
209.53 EUR   +0.59%
CMS : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:45aEU Commission to present rules for green advertising promises
DP
03/21CFTC Revokes Allianz Unit's Registrations
DJ
CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

03/22/2023 | 10:14am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

22.03.2023 / 15:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 22, 2023

In the period from March 13, 2023 to, and including, March 17, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 466,786 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of November 18, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
03/13/2023  280,000   211.9890
03/14/2023  -      -
03/15/2023  -      -
03/16/2023  -      -
03/17/2023  186,786   204.6344

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 21, 2022 through, and including, March 17, 2023 amounts to 4,682,857.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


22.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1589587  22.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
