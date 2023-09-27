EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
Munich, September 27, 2023
In the period from September 18, 2023 to, and including, September 22, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 439,383 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average price (EUR)
|09/18/2023
| 99,383
|231.6928
|09/19/2023
| 100,000
|232.6473
|09/20/2023
| 70,000
|231.8068
|09/21/2023
| 20,000
|229.6894
|09/22/2023
| 150,000
|232.5871
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, September 22, 2023 amounts to 4,459,560.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
