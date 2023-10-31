EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



31.10.2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, October 31, 2023



In the period from October 23, 2023 to, and including, October 27, 2023 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 483,966 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 26, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 10/23/2023 100,000 217.3342 10/24/2023 125,000 217.8577 10/25/2023 99,233 219.2899 10/26/2023 50,000 219.0603 10/27/2023 109,733 219.8233

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since May 29, 2023 through, and including, October 27, 2023 amounts to 6,053,526.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).