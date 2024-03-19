EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
19.03.2024 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, March 19, 2024
In the period from March 11, 2024 to, and including, March 15, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 352,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
|Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average price (EUR)
|03/11/2024
|
85,000
|
258.4609
|03/12/2024
|
80,000
|
261.4197
|03/13/2024
|
60,000
|
265.5988
|03/14/2024
|
68,000
|
263.9255
|03/15/2024
|
59,000
|
266.4875
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, March 15, 2024 amounts to 352,000.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
19.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Allianz SE
|
Koeniginstr. 28
|
80802 Munich
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.allianz.com
|
|End of News
|
EQS News Service
1862239 19.03.2024 CET/CEST