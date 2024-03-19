EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



19.03.2024 / 14:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, March 19, 2024



In the period from March 11, 2024 to, and including, March 15, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 352,000 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 03/11/2024 85,000 258.4609 03/12/2024 80,000 261.4197 03/13/2024 60,000 265.5988 03/14/2024 68,000 263.9255 03/15/2024 59,000 266.4875

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, March 15, 2024 amounts to 352,000.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).