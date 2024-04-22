EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



22.04.2024 / 13:44 CET/CEST

Munich, April 22, 2024



In the period from April 15, 2024 to, and including, April 19, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 393,558 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased a follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 04/15/2024 40,000 263.7631 04/16/2024 138,000 260.1465 04/17/2024 82,000 261.9963 04/18/2024 133,558 261.7968 04/19/2024 0 n.a.

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, April 19, 2024 amounts to 1,875,158 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).