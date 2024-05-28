EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

28.05.2024 / 11:57 CET/CEST

Munich, May 28, 2024



In the period from May 20, 2024 to, and including, May 24, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 249,599 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased a follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

05/20/2024 49,373 267.8781 05/21/2024 49,347 266.4117 05/22/2024 49,000 267.0304 05/23/2024 53,227 265.3015

05/24/2024 48,652 262.8626

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, May 24, 2024 amounts to 2,124,757 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).