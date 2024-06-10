EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



10.06.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, June 10, 2024



In the period from June 03, 2024 to, and including, June 7, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 299,371 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)





06/03/2024 32,602 270.1682 06/04/2024 107,735 263.4822 06/05/2024 46,797 262.5093 06/06/2024 38,448 263.0940 06/07/2024 73,789 261.3349

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, June 7, 2024 amounts to 2,652,687 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).