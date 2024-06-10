EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Munich, June 10, 2024

In the period from June 03, 2024 to, and including, June 7, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 299,371 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)


 

06/03/2024          32,602   270.1682
06/04/2024        107,735   263.4822
06/05/2024          46,797   262.5093
06/06/2024          38,448   263.0940
06/07/2024          73,789   261.3349

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, June 7, 2024 amounts to 2,652,687 Shares.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

 


Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
