EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



18.06.2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, June 18, 2024



In the period from June 10, 2024 to, and including, June 14, 2024 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 410,328 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 8, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

06/10/2024 84,652 259.4447 06/11/2024 89,737 257.1722 06/12/2024 10,302 258.7427 06/13/2024 96,000 258.1685 06/14/2024 129,637 254.1325

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 11, 2024 through, and including, June 14, 2024 amounts to 3,063,015 Shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).