BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Politicians from the SPD and the Greens have spoken out in favor of a fundamental ban on arms exports to dictatorships. SPD foreign affairs expert Ralf Stegner and Green Party European politician Anton Hofreiter were reacting in particular to ongoing export licenses granted by the traffic light government to countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are involved in regional conflicts.

"If you supply armaments, then to EU states and NATO members or also to Ukraine, because it is a democracy under attack," Hofreiter told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In addition, he said, one has to think carefully about whether there is a geostrategic interest. "With dictatorships, it's actually never in our geostrategic interest, because with dictatorships you never know in which direction they'll turn."

Stegner does not want arms deliveries to "bloody dictatorships"

Stegner, who sits on the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee for the SPD, made similar comments. "According to both our coalition agreement and the standards and principles of the planned arms export control law based on it, neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE meet the requirements that could justify such exports," he told dpa. "Bloody dictatorships and involvement in the terrible Yemen war speak a clear language there."

For both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the traffic light government of the SPD, Greens and FDP continues to approve arms exports. For Saudi Arabia, according to new figures from the Ministry of Economics, there were three export licenses in the first half of the year with a total value of 893,550 euros. For the UAE, 30 licenses were issued with a value of 59.7 million euros.

The exports to Saudi Arabia were exclusively supplies for joint projects with EU and NATO partners, while those to the UAE were armaments "in particular for NBC protection purposes," the ministry added in a response to a question from left-wing politician Sevim Dagdelen, which became known over the weekend. NBC protection refers to protection against nuclear, biological or chemical weapons.

More Eurofighters for Saudi Arabia and A400M for UAE?

However, exports to the two countries also involve weapons of a different quality. Earlier information from the German government shows that components for Eurofighter and Tornado fighter jets were also delivered from Germany to Saudi Arabia, which are manufactured in the UK. In addition, the traffic light government last year allowed the U.S. to export 40.8 million euros worth of fighter components to Saudi Arabia that originally came from Germany.

According to Hofreiter, the German government is currently discussing whether to approve the export of 48 additional Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia and 6 A400M transport aircraft to the United Arab Emirates. The exports to the two countries are controversial mainly because they are part of the alliance supporting the government in Yemen in the fight against the Huthi rebels. The war has led to a humanitarian disaster in one of the world's poorest countries.

Yemen clause from coalition agreement with exception

The 2021 coalition agreement between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP contains the wording: "We will not issue export licenses for military equipment to states as long as they are demonstrably directly involved in the Yemen war." However, the "traffic light" government is continuing the exemption for supplies to joint projects that was already practiced by the previous government of the CDU/CSU and SPD. These include the Eurofighter and the A400M.

Hofreiter and Stegner would prefer to put a stop to this now. "A country like the United Arab Emirates is a dictatorship. You can also call it a monarchy, but it is de facto a dictatorship," Hofreiter said. He pointed out that the UAE cooperated in Libya with General Chalifa Haftar, who was backed by Russian Wagner soldiers, and supported the uprising in Sudan. "This is simply not in our geostrategic interest."

Hofreiter also against exports to Egypt

Hofreiter also said he did not think much of arms exports to Egypt. Outside the EU and NATO, on the other hand, he could imagine, for example, deliveries to India, a democracy whose army was largely equipped by Russia. "Perhaps we will succeed in getting India more on our side with certain exports," the Green politician said. But he added that, as a matter of principle, no more armaments should be supplied to dictatorships.

Clarity could be achieved in the planned arms export law, which the coalition has been negotiating for more than a year. So far, however, there is no agreement in sight.

Left calls arms exports a "disgrace"

Sharp criticism of the ongoing exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE also came from the Left Party over the weekend. "It is a disgrace how the traffic light government is breaking one promise after another and fattening up the Yemen war with arms deliveries to authoritarian Gulf states instead of developing peace initiatives with the countries of the Middle East," said Left Party foreign policy expert Dagdelen./mfi/DP/nas