Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/07 07:43:01 am
215.675 EUR   +1.40%
07:27aCommerzbank strikes deal with workers over job cuts
RE
05/06ALLIANZ SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05ALLIANZ  : Takes 66% Stake in Africa's Jubilee General Insurance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Commerzbank strikes deal with workers over job cuts

05/07/2021 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank employee representatives have agreed a job reduction deal, the Verdi labour union said on Friday, paving the way for the German lender to cut 10,000 jobs globally.

The agreement is central to Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof's plans to streamline the nation's second-biggest listed lender and return it to profitability.

The deal includes early retirement and reduced hours for older employees, Verdi said. It also includes severance packages and retraining programmes for employees.

Weeks after taking the job as Commerzbank's CEO, Knof announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches in a 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) restructuring.

Over the past months, management has negotiated the reductions with labour representatives, hoping to clinch a deal before the bank's annual shareholder meeting this month.

Commerzbank hopes the revamp will revive its fortunes, as it struggles to restore profits after management reshuffles and strategy flip-flops. It has never fully recovered after a state bailout during the last financial crisis more than a decade ago and lost 2.9 billion euros in 2020.

Knof told employees in January that cuts were a necessary "bitter pill".

Christoph Schmitz, a Verdi official, said the agreement would effectively prevent forced redundancies and slow departures so that the remaining workforce was not overburdened.

Knof, who trained as a lawyer, spent the bulk of his career at insurance giant Allianz before joining Deutsche Bank in 2019, where he was head of retail operations in Germany. He joined Commerzbank at the start of 2021.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Elke Ahlswede. Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.39% 215.7 Delayed Quote.5.98%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.20% 5.645 Delayed Quote.7.06%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.53% 11.546 Delayed Quote.27.12%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
07:27aCommerzbank strikes deal with workers over job cuts
RE
05/06ALLIANZ SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05ALLIANZ  : Takes 66% Stake in Africa's Jubilee General Insurance
MT
05/04AXA  : France's Axa predicts solvency ratio rise as confirms XL forecast
RE
05/04AXA  : France's Axa posts 3% drop in Q1 revenue, confirms XL guidance
RE
05/04ALLIANZ  : completes acquisition of majority stake in Jubilee General Insurance,..
PU
05/04ALLIANZ PEOPLE FACT BOOK 2020 : License to skill
PU
05/04Allianz Toughens Insurance Guidelines for Coal Mining Companies in Sustainabi..
MT
05/03Allianz Tightens Coal Policy for Miners, Energy Companies
DJ
05/03ALLIANZ  : announces its sustainability performance 2020 and new guidelines for ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 173 B 173 B
Net income 2021 8 215 M 9 916 M 9 916 M
Net Debt 2021 22 775 M 27 490 M 27 490 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 87 642 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 229,22 €
Last Close Price 212,70 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE5.98%105 657
CHUBB LIMITED12.55%77 904
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.17.66%70 060
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.95%62 216
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.57%23 893
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED23.82%23 835