Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-10-19 pm EDT
172.75 EUR   +1.45%
03:58pCredit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury
RE
07:46aAllianz Commercial names David Carey as MD, mid-market as part of major investment programme
AQ
06:28aAmazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury

10/19/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury began deliberating on Wednesday at a civil trial where Credit Suisse Group AG stands accused of conspiring with the world's largest banks to rig prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013. Credit Suisse is the last bank defendant remaining in the class action brought by currency investors in 2013, after 15 others reached settlements worth $2.31 billion. The investors allege that Credit Suisse traders shared nonpublic pricing information with traders at other banks.

During the trial in Manhattan federal court which began on Oct. 11, jurors heard testimony that five banks and two traders had pleaded guilty to forex-related antitrust conspiracies, and saw transcripts from chat rooms with names such as "The Cartel" where investors say traders colluded.

The jury will decide whether Credit Suisse participated in a conspiracy or multiple conspiracies to rig the foreign currency market, and if so, how long each scheme lasted and which of the 15 other banks were involved.

Christopher Burke, a lawyer for the investors, urged jurors in closing arguments on Wednesday to find that the bank engaged in a single conspiracy with fifteen banks over six years.

"There was a culture of collusion at Credit Suisse," he said, adding that chat room transcripts show the bank's traders sharing information about the spread between the buy and sell price for currencies "every other day."

Credit Suisse's attorney Herbert Washer argued that traders chatting in separate rooms about different currency pairs could not be part of the same conspiracy, and that there was no evidence Credit Suisse traders ever acted on the chats.

"Where's the proof that this was more than talk?" he said.

The earlier settlements in the case followed regulatory probes that culminated in more than $10 billion of fines for several banks, and the convictions or indictments of some traders. The case is In Re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-07789.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Andrea Ricci)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.23% 172.38 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.48% 4.626 Delayed Quote.-48.11%
FINES INC. -2.85% 1600 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
03:58pCredit Suisse currency rigging claims go before U.S. jury
RE
07:46aAllianz Commercial names David Carey as MD, mid-market as part of major investment prog..
AQ
06:28aAmazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain
RE
05:42aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/18ALLIANZ SE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18BNP Paribas gets regulatory nod to set up China asset management joint venture
RE
10/17ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/14AXIS to stop insuring energy, other projects without community support
RE
10/14ALLIANZ SE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 151 B 151 B
Net income 2022 6 698 M 6 553 M 6 553 M
Net Debt 2022 24 064 M 23 541 M 23 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 69 482 M 67 973 M 67 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 170,28 €
Average target price 217,90 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-18.00%67 429
CHUBB LIMITED0.69%78 996
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-9.39%78 590
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.97%60 706
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.5.22%33 398
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-4.37%21 586