Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37 2022-10-11 am EDT
164.62 EUR   -0.15%
05:20pCredit Suisse faces trial on investors' currency rigging claims
RE
08:24aGerman online bank N26's losses widen in 2021 as customer growth slows
RE
05:27aAllianz at FERMA Forum 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse faces trial on investors' currency rigging claims

10/11/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - An attorney for investors suing Credit Suisse Group AG told a jury in U.S. court on Tuesday that chats between traders prove the world's largest banks colluded to fix prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013.

Credit Suisse is the last bank defendant remaining in the class action that began in 2013, after 15 others reached $2.31 billion of settlements. Investors have accused Credit Suisse traders of sharing nonpublic pricing information with traders at other banks, including in chat rooms with names such as "Yen Cartel."

"Trust the chats, the chats will tell you what happened when," Christopher Burke said during opening statements in Manhattan federal court.

The trial is expected to take around two weeks. The jury will decide whether there was a conspiracy to rig the foreign currency market, and whether Credit Suisse was involved in one or more schemes.

The bank's attorney, Edward Moss, said in his opening statement that separate chats between handfuls of traders do not prove Credit Suisse engaged in a conspiracy to rig the world's largest financial market.

"There were people in this industry that did things they were not supposed to do, but they didn't do what the plaintiffs allege," he said.

The earlier settlements followed regulatory probes that culminated in more than $10 billion of fines for several banks, and the convictions or indictments of some traders.

Some investors including BlackRock Inc and Allianz SE's Pimco chose to "opt out" of the investor litigation. Investors typically do that when they hope to recover more by suing on their own.

The case is In Re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-07789.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.15% 164.62 Delayed Quote.-20.61%
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.64% 531.14 Delayed Quote.-41.99%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.76% 4.385 Delayed Quote.-50.95%
FINES INC. -6.34% 1920 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
05:20pCredit Suisse faces trial on investors' currency rigging claims
RE
08:24aGerman online bank N26's losses widen in 2021 as customer growth slows
RE
05:27aAllianz at FERMA Forum 2022
AQ
10/10North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data, Earning..
DJ
10/07Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AQ
10/07Fading rate hike relief pushes stocks lower, oil up after jobs report
RE
10/07Allianz to Launch ESG Wealth Management Product in China
MT
10/07Allianz Invests Heavily in Liquor Maker Moutai
MT
10/05Allianz : completes acquisition of majority stake in Jubilee's general insurance business ..
PU
10/03Euro zone yields rise on inflation angst, gilt pressure fades
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2022 6 794 M 6 606 M 6 606 M
Net Debt 2022 24 064 M 23 397 M 23 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 66 354 M 64 516 M 64 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 164,62 €
Average target price 220,68 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-20.61%64 422
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.41%76 844
CHUBB LIMITED-4.34%75 047
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.15%58 697
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.2.67%32 547
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.24%20 616