DD: Allianz SE: Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Receipt of 203 shares in Allianz SE in the context of a division of the inheritance.

09.01.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Klaus-Peter Last name(s): Röhler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Allianz SE

b) LEI

529900K9B0N5BT694847

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 203 shares in Allianz SE in the context of a division of the inheritance.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

