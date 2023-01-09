Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:58 2023-01-09 am EST
213.35 EUR   +0.73%
11:47aDd : Allianz SE: Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Receipt of 203 shares in Allianz SE in the context of a division of the inheritance.
EQ
11:46aDd : Allianz SE: Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Receipt of 350 shares in Allianz SE in the context of a division of the inheritance. See notification of February 21, 2022.
EQ
09:16aAssociations criticize Scholz ahead of top-level meeting with auto industry
DP
DD: Allianz SE: Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Receipt of 203 shares in Allianz SE in the context of a division of the inheritance.

01/09/2023 | 11:47am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus-Peter
Last name(s): Röhler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Allianz SE

b) LEI
529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 203 shares in Allianz SE in the context of a division of the inheritance.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80357  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
