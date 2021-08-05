Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc : Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros

08/05/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros 
05-Aug-2021 / 18:56 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 750 
million euros. The program shall start in August 2021 and be finalized by December 31, 2021, at the latest. Allianz SE 
will cancel all repurchased shares. 
Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements 
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's 
current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance 
figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. 
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic 
and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets 
(in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or 
litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, 
(iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the 
development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent 
of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, 
(x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related 
integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual 
case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist 
activities. 
No duty to update 
Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any 
information we are required to disclose by law. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
05-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Koeniginstr. 28 
              80802 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555 
E-mail:       investor.relations@allianz.com 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
ISIN:         DE0008404005 
WKN:          840400 
Indices:      DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; 
              Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1224505 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224505 05-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 12:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.25% 192.88 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
DAX 0.33% 15744.67 Delayed Quote.14.38%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
12:57pDGAP-ADHOC : Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with ..
DJ
01:06aALLIANZ : Court Stops SSS, AGF From Arresting Sunday Igboho
AQ
01:06aALLIANZ : Nigeria, Cameroon Committed to Boundary Demarcation, Says Malami
AQ
08/04ALLIANZ : Falana Writes AGF, Demands Prosecution of 400 Sponsors of Terrorism
AQ
08/04ALLIANZ : Urges Shipping Sector to Prepare for Cyber, Climate Change Issues
MT
08/03ALLIANZ SE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/03DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
08/03DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
08/03DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
08/03DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2021 8 370 M 9 910 M 9 910 M
Net Debt 2021 22 820 M 27 018 M 27 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,40x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 78 495 M 92 948 M 92 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 190,50 €
Average target price 232,05 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-5.08%92 904
CHUBB LIMITED11.80%75 503
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.28.49%75 432
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.11%61 057
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED59.29%30 426
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.31.67%22 390