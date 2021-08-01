Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
DGAP-Adhoc : Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds

08/01/2021 | 11:29am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter 
Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds 
01-Aug-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global 
Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange 
Commission ("SEC") in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has begun an investigation concerning the Structured 
Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from 
the DOJ. Allianz is fully cooperating with the SEC and the DOJ in the investigations and has immediately started its 
own review of this matter. 
In light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of 
Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters 
relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group. However, it 
is currently neither feasible to predict how the SEC and DOJ investigations and the pending court proceedings may be 
resolved nor the timing of any such resolution. It is in particular not feasible to reliably estimate the amount of any 
possible resolution including potential fines. Therefore, no provision has been recognized at the current stage. 
Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements 
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's 
current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance 
figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. 
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic 
and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets 
(in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or 
litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry 
generally,  (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural 
catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency 
levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably 
the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of 
acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive 
conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these 
changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities. 
No duty to update 
Allianz  assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any 
information we are required to disclose by law. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Koeniginstr. 28 
              80802 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555 
E-mail:       investor.relations@allianz.com 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
ISIN:         DE0008404005 
WKN:          840400 
Indices:      DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; 
              Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223210 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223210 01-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223210&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2021 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

