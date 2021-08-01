DGAP-Adhoc : Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
01-Aug-2021
Subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global
Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has begun an investigation concerning the Structured
Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from
the DOJ. Allianz is fully cooperating with the SEC and the DOJ in the investigations and has immediately started its
own review of this matter.
In light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of
Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters
relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group. However, it
is currently neither feasible to predict how the SEC and DOJ investigations and the pending court proceedings may be
resolved nor the timing of any such resolution. It is in particular not feasible to reliably estimate the amount of any
possible resolution including potential fines. Therefore, no provision has been recognized at the current stage.
Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's
current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance
figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic
and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets
(in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or
litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry
generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural
catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency
levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably
the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of
acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive
conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these
changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart;
Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
