MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/15 11:25:10 am
199.29 EUR   +1.92%
04:53aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
04:53aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
04:53aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-

02/15/2021 | 10:53am EST
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Königinstr. 28 
              80802 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168436 2021-02-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 10:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 138 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2020 6 794 M 8 240 M 8 240 M
Net Debt 2020 23 910 M 28 998 M 28 998 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 80 503 M 97 568 M 97 634 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 217,66 €
Last Close Price 195,54 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-2.57%97 568
CHUBB LIMITED6.65%73 992
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.21%62 098
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.59%57 211
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED15.41%22 526
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.1.29%17 785
