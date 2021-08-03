Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/03 04:13:48 am
193.93 EUR   +0.12%
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-

08/03/2021 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Aug 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Koeniginstr. 28 
              80802 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223584 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223584&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

All news about ALLIANZ SE
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
04:07aALLIANZ SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
04:07aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
08/02Financial Shares Move Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/02European Stocks Close in Green on Strong Earnings, Asia Rebound
MT
08/02EUROPE : M&A rush, strong earnings see European stocks close at new highs
RE
08/02ALLIANZ : shares drop 7% as insurer faces U.S. probe into funds
RE
08/02ALLIANZ SE : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2021 8 510 M 10 103 M 10 103 M
Net Debt 2021 22 820 M 27 091 M 27 091 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,40x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 79 813 M 94 858 M 94 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 193,70 €
Average target price 232,90 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-3.49%94 858
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.25.83%74 585
CHUBB LIMITED9.63%74 033
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.06%59 944
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED59.69%30 442
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.31.52%22 088