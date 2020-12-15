DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Allianz SE
Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2020-12-15 / 13:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Name: |Allianz SE |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Street: |Königinstr. 28 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Postal code: |80802 |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|City: |München |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+--------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900K9B0N5BT694847|
+------------------------------+--------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on |
| |subsidiary level |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. |
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, |
|United States of America (USA) |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|09 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
| |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| voting| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| s| | |
| | | (total of| | |
| | | 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|New | 6.53 %| 0.03 %| 6.56 %| 412293128|
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
|Previous | 6.39 %| 0.05 %| 6.44 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE0008404005| 0| 26909352| 0 %| 6.53 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 26909352 | 6.53 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Lent |N/A |N/A | 61358| 0.01 %|
|Securitie| | | | |
|s (right | | | | |
|to | | | | |
|recall) | | | | |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 61358| 0.01 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights|
| |date |conversion|settlemen|absolute| in %|
| | |period |t | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
|Contract |N/A |N/A |Cash | 76589| 0.02 %|
|for | | | | | |
|Difference| | | | | |
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 76589| 0.02 %|
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| |at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|Trident Merger LLC | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Investment| %| %| %|
|Management, LLC | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Capital | %| %| %|
|Holdings, Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %|
|LLC | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|- | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %|
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %|
|Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %|
|Management, Inc. | | | |
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+
