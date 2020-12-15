Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/15 07:40:05 am
193.31 EUR   +0.69%
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -6-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -5-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/15/2020 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Allianz SE 
Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2020-12-15 / 13:23 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Allianz SE          | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Königinstr. 28      | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |80802               | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|City:                         |München             | 
|                              |Germany             | 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900K9B0N5BT694847| 
+------------------------------+--------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on    | 
| |subsidiary level                                            | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.                                 | 
|City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware,     | 
|United States of America (USA)                                | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|09 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     6.53 %|    0.03 %|    6.56 %|     412293128| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     6.39 %|    0.05 %|    6.44 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0008404005|          0|    26909352|        0 %|      6.53 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        26909352        |         6.53 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Lent     |N/A            |N/A         |      61358|     0.01 %| 
|Securitie|               |            |           |           | 
|s (right |               |            |           |           | 
|to       |               |            |           |           | 
|recall)  |               |            |           |           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |      61358|     0.01 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Type of   |Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or  |  Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument|or maturity |or        |physical |  rights|  rights| 
|          |date        |conversion|settlemen|absolute|    in %| 
|          |            |period    |t        |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|Contract  |N/A         |N/A       |Cash     |   76589|  0.02 %| 
|for       |            |          |         |        |        | 
|Difference|            |          |         |        |        | 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
|          |            |          |*Total*  |   76589|  0.02 %| 
+----------+------------+----------+---------+--------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name                |% of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                    | rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                    |at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                    |   or more)| instruments|                | 
|                    |           |(if at least|                | 
|                    |           | 5% or more)|                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|Trident Merger LLC  |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Investment|          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, LLC     |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Capital   |          %|           %|               %| 
|Holdings, Inc.      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Advisors, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 07:23 ET (12:23 GMT)

All news about ALLIANZ SE
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -6-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -5-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
07:24aDGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
04:09aAN AGE-OLD, OLD-AGE PROBLEM : How financial advisors can help close the racial w..
PU
12:59aAsian stocks dip to 1-week lows as infection fears curb vaccine optimism
RE
12:17aTELEFONICA S A : EU Approves Telefónica, Allianz JV To Invest $6.07 Billion In G..
MT
12/14BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA Sells $333 Million Stake In BBVA Segu..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 141 B 171 B 171 B
Net income 2020 6 509 M 7 912 M 7 912 M
Net Debt 2020 22 866 M 27 793 M 27 793 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 5,04%
Capitalization 79 038 M 95 931 M 96 070 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 213,90 €
Last Close Price 191,98 €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-12.10%95 931
CHUBB LIMITED-3.08%68 086
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-10.10%59 891
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.62%58 286
BAJAJ FINSERV-4.90%19 296
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-23.91%16 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ