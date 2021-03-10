Log in
ALLIANZ SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
03/10 09:06:29 am
213.775 EUR   +0.22%
08:51aDGAP-PVR  : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
08:51aDGAP-PVR  : Allianz SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
08:51aDGAP-PVR  : Allianz SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-

03/10/2021 | 08:51am EST
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 09 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Königinstr. 28 
              80802 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174606 2021-03-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2021 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2021 8 310 M 9 883 M 9 883 M
Net Debt 2021 22 476 M 26 733 M 26 733 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 87 889 M 104 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 220,92 €
Last Close Price 213,30 €
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE6.28%104 468
CHUBB LIMITED10.22%76 381
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG6.27%63 435
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.0.30%59 361
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED11.93%21 761
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.11.09%19 452
