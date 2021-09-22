Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU plans 120 billion euro economic boost by easing insurance rules

09/22/2021 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union proposed changing the bloc's capital rules for insurers on Wednesday to release 120 billion euros ($141 billion) for repairing an economy hit by COVID and to meet climate goals without eroding policyholder protection.

Britain, which is home to the world's biggest commercial insurance market and left the EU last December, has also begun reviewing the capital rules known as Solvency II. It will scrutinise how changes by Brussels could affect London's competitiveness.

The EU also proposed a framework for the swift and orderly closure of insurers in trouble to avoid destabilising the financial system, mirroring a similar move with banks following the global financial crisis that led to taxpayer bailouts.

"Today's proposal will help the insurance sector step up and play its full part in the EU economy," EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness said in a statement.

"We are enabling investment in the recovery and beyond."

The Solvency II capital rules were introduced for the 10.4 trillion euro sector in 2016, and are applied by insurers like Allianz, Generali and AXA.

They were due a routine review but the need to rebuild an economy hit by the pandemic and invest in green infrastructure to meet net zero carbon targets added a sense of urgency.

The persistence of very low interest rates undermining the business models of insurers also needed addressing, along with the need to better tailor Solvency II rules to smaller, less risky insurers, with some now set to fall out of scope altogether.

BALANCED REVIEW

Brussels proposed easing the impact of the so-called volatility adjustment, which mitigates the impact of short-term market moves on insurer solvency.

It also wants to make it easier for insurers to benefit from preferential capital treatment worth around 10.5 billion euros from investing in long-term assets like infrastructure to green the economy.

The risk margin or money needed to transfer the business to another undertaking in a crisis, will also be reduced.

"Overall, the objective is to achieve a balanced review and to avoid a deterioration of insurers' solvency position at EU level," the EU's executive European Commission said.

The rule changes, which need approval from EU states and the European Parliament, would release 90 billion euros in the short term and a further 30 billion euros in the long term, the commission said.

EU insurance watchdog EIOPA will conduct centralised climate stress tests of the sector, it said.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 2.23% 191.84 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.33% 17.95 Delayed Quote.24.23%
AXA 1.70% 23.01 Real-time Quote.15.95%
OBEROI REALTY LIMITED 3.58% 750.7 Delayed Quote.24.23%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
08:15aEU plans 120 billion euro economic boost by easing insurance rules
RE
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : CORESTATE acquires top office campus 'VISION ONE' in Stuttgart metropolita..
DJ
01:00aBLACKROCK, HSBC AMONG LARGEST BUYERS : Morningstar
RE
09/21BLACKROCK, HSBC AMONG LARGEST BUYERS : Morningstar
RE
09/21CREDIT SUISSE : snaps up Deutsche banker to relaunch financial institutions group - memo
RE
09/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vivendi, EssilorLuxottica, Compass, StageCoach, Allianz...
09/21ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/21ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/21NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
DJ
09/21SYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2021 8 394 M 9 847 M 9 847 M
Net Debt 2021 22 832 M 26 784 M 26 784 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
Yield 2021 5,55%
Capitalization 77 056 M 90 294 M 90 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 187,62 €
Average target price 231,95 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-6.52%90 294
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.32.38%78 826
CHUBB LIMITED14.22%75 870
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.69%61 046
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED97.47%37 933
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.38.46%23 546