Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euro 2020: Return of the foot soldiers

07/05/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Covid crisis was digitalization. When coronavirus locked us down, many of us switched to the World Wide Web for comfort. Starting with talking to friends and binge-watching Netflix, we graduated to attending entertainment events online. We tasted wine, worked out with fitness gurus, cooked gourmet food with top chefs and watched live performances, all online.

Why wouldn't Euro 2020 matches join the list?

AGCS has seen a rise in insurance inquiries for transmission of events, through satellite, live streaming and pay-per-view contracts. 'People buy an individual ticket for viewing a game at home. If there is a partial or full transmission failure, then the organizer will have to refund the tickets and that revenue is protected by this insurance cover,' Alastair elaborates.

The cover was always available in the market but it has seen increased interest in the post-pandemic era as the number of spectators in stadiums drops, he adds.

Will this interest in live-streamed events continue?

Alastair believes that the thrill of watching sports live far outweighs the comfort of watching games on screen. 'Once things normalize, people will want to attend the events.' In fact, he expects a spike in the number of people attending sporting events next season to make up for the deprivation of the past 18 months.

The trend could be different, however, for music, arts and entertainment events. 'For small entertainment events, like music or a comedy performance, I think there could be a growth in the number of live streams. These events can be more intimate online. You can have interactions with the performer. If you have a very small gig, you can have a Q&A session with the artist. In person, access is restricted because you are not allowed backstage.'

Sensing the need, several social media companies are already offering platforms for live streaming events. Some examples are Twitter Spaces, Spotify and Instagram Live. Under the hashtag #TogetherAtHome, several concerts and performances were streamed online during the lockdowns. Many fans even got to interact directly with noted musicians, an opportunity that in-person concerts rarely afford.

Within this trend, one area of interest for insurers is cyber coverage. With events being live-streamed and heavy use of technology even at venues, there is a lot of interest in coverage for cyber outages. 'In the future, increasing demand might lead to specific cyber product offering for events. This is a hot topic across all areas at the moment,' Alastair says.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLIANZ SE
07:38aEURO 2020 : Return of the foot soldiers
PU
01:21aALLIANZ  : Led Investor Group Targets September's Financial Close For UK-Germany..
MT
07/02Euro zone borrowing costs fall, EU recovery fund 10-yr yield below 0%
RE
07/02ALLIANZ  : Closes $541 Million Acquisition of Westpac's General Insurance Unit
MT
07/01ALLIANZ  : completes transaction to purchase Westpac's general insurance busines..
PU
07/01EQS-NEWS  : La Baloise partenaire de la Fondation Suisse pour le Climat
DJ
07/01WESTPAC BANKING  : Bank Completes Sale of General Insurance Business for $543 Mi..
MT
06/30Blackstone seeks more than $600 million in damages in Italy property dispute ..
RE
06/30ALLIANZ  : European Commission OKs Acquisition Of Aviva Italia By Allianz
MT
06/30Generali to Cut a Quarter of Emissions in Stock, Bond Portfolio
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2021 8 476 M 10 067 M 10 067 M
Net Debt 2021 22 355 M 26 549 M 26 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 87 704 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 212,85 €
Average target price 233,24 €
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE6.05%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED4.84%72 980
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.21.63%71 042
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.58%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED31.93%26 799
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.26.91%22 653