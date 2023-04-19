'FT': Allianz seeks buyer for N26 stake

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Allianz Group is looking to exit neo-bank N26, which has been struggling recently, according to a report. The insurer is seeking buyers for its stake of around five percent, targeting proceeds of more than $150 million (137 million euros), the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing people familiar with the matter. N26 would only be valued at around three billion U.S. dollars in the targeted exit of Allianz, which has held a stake in the bank since 2018. That would be around two-thirds less than in the last financing round in October 2021, in which N26 had raised around $900 million and was still valued at around $9 billion.

The Munich-based group has a stake in N26 through its investment company Allianz X. In 2018, Allianz had participated as one of the main investors in a financing round totaling $160 million. In the course of that, the value of N26 had been assessed at less than one billion dollars. It is not known exactly how much Allianz holds in the Berlin-based fintech company. According to research by the FT, it is currently just over five percent. Allianz X is thus one of the largest investors in the bank, which recently had problems with the supervisory authorities, among other things, and was therefore no longer allowed to take on so many customers.

Allianz itself would not comment on the information to the usually well-informed British newspaper, the report added. N26 had said it was not currently aware of any sales process and did not comment on speculation about the valuation issues from investors. Despite the valuation, which has now dropped significantly again, Allianz would still be able to exit the N26 stake with a significant book profit if the planned placement succeeds, according to "FT" calculations. For N26, however, the exit would be a blow in the search for new investors.

Allianz has long been unhappy with the best-known investment of its venture capital subsidiary Allianz X. Just over a year ago, Allianz X CEO Nazim Cetin had criticized N26 in an interview with Handelsblatt. "The growing pains are not good," he said at the time. However, he also added in the interview that he was convinced management would find solutions to the problems. In the otherwise secretive industry of holding companies, public criticism is rather unusual./zb/men/mis