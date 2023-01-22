Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:58 2023-01-20 am EST
220.40 EUR   +1.52%
07:49aFinancial regulator takes aim at life insurance costs
DP
01/20Allianz announces regional manager for Midlands and South West
AQ
01/20Allianz Commercial promotes Eibhlin Swan to newly created role of head of claims
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial regulator takes aim at life insurance costs

01/22/2023 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Financial regulator Bafin wants to put a stop to excessive costs in life insurance. "High costs do not always mean an appropriately increased return," said Germany's top insurance supervisor Frank Grund. "We have sufficient examples that there is no clear link between high costs and high returns." The return on the classic pension plan refers only to the savings portion after deducting acquisition and administrative costs, among other things.

In an investigation, Bafin found a "considerable spread" in particular of distribution costs among life insurers. "We are now focusing on the worst quarter in each case: we want to take a closer look at the 25 percent of companies with the highest total costs and the highest distribution costs," Grund told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "In the case of individual companies, we are already scrutinizing their cost structures very critically."

Based on the investigation, the financial regulator has presented a draft leaflet. According to it, old-age provision products should with "sufficient probability" achieve a return after costs that is above a long-term inflation expectation of 2 percent. "Consumers rightly expect a return after costs that is higher than long-term inflation," said Dorothea Mohn of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv).

It is good if Bafin reviews products for costs and incentives and wants to deal with outliers, said a spokesman for the insurance association GDV. But he added that it was too short-sighted "to look solely and exclusively at returns in life and pension insurance." He added that they offer protection during the savings phase and, in the case of annuitization, the security of receiving a guaranteed payment until the end of one's life. "That, too, is customer benefit."

After evaluating comments from companies and associations on the fact sheet, Bafin plans to publish its guidelines on cost design, which it will base its supervisory practices on. "We expect companies to follow and comply with these," Grund said.

Consumer advocates are also calling for a ban on acquisition commissions paid by insurance companies to insurance agents and brokers for brokering life insurance policies.

-brokers for brokering life insurance policies. "Other

countries such as the Netherlands or the United Kingdom have had good experience with this, and the quality of financial advice and product quality have increased in both countries as a result," said Mohn, team leader for finance at vzbv.

Brussels is currently discussing a commission ban in the European Union. Grund would not like to see such a ban for the German market "because it would only reflect it inadequately. Good advice is important and must also be paid accordingly," said the insurance supervisor. "However, excesses must be avoided. That is our thrust."/mar/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.52% 220.4 Delayed Quote.9.71%
GENERALI 2.25% 17.76 Delayed Quote.6.89%
HANNOVER RE 0.48% 188.7 Delayed Quote.1.73%
MUNICH RE 1.56% 331.7 Delayed Quote.9.11%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 1.34% 445.7 Delayed Quote.0.77%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
07:49aFinancial regulator takes aim at life insurance costs
DP
01/20Allianz announces regional manager for Midlands and South West
AQ
01/20Allianz Commercial promotes Eibhlin Swan to newly created role of head of claims
AQ
01/20Allianz Risk Barometer 2023 : Cyber and business interruption top threats as economic and ..
AQ
01/19SolidWorld: "Supply chain among companies' most significant risks"
AN
01/19ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
01/18Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
DP
01/18BGH: Corona may be covered by business closure insurance
DP
01/18BGH ahead of ruling on insurance coverage in corona lockdown
DP
01/17BGH clarifies: Does insurance pay for closures in lockdown?
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2022 6 988 M 7 573 M 7 573 M
Net Debt 2022 24 647 M 26 709 M 26 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 88 564 M 95 973 M 95 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 220,40 €
Average target price 241,94 €
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE9.71%95 973
CHUBB LIMITED-0.61%91 490
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.49%85 869
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.77%71 761
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-13.87%26 220
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-2.00%23 873