FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Consumers will have to brace themselves for further premium increases in car and building insurance due to rising costs, according to Germany's top insurance regulator. "Motor insurers have raised premiums, but not to the extent required," the executive director of financial regulator Bafin, Frank Grund, told news agencies dpa and dpa-AFX. "That should be made up for this year."

He added that while this is not good news for consumers, "insurers need affordable premiums to be able to survive on the market in the long term. In this respect, reasonable prices are of high interest to Bafin from a supervisory point of view." The situation is similar for homeowners insurance, he said. "I hope that economic reason will prevail," said Grund, who is retiring at the end of September.

According to data from the German Insurance Association (GDV), price indexes for construction services and automotive spare parts, which are relevant for residential building and motor vehicle insurance, respectively, have recently risen even faster than general inflation. Both spare parts and work in motor vehicle workshops are becoming increasingly expensive, it said with regard to motor vehicle insurance. In addition, with the end of the Corona restrictions, there have also been significantly more accidents again, the association recently announced./mar/stw/DP/zb