Germany's Allianz nears $2.9 bln deal for Aviva Poland -sources

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz
is nearing a 2.5 billion euro ($2.94 billion) deal to
buy Aviva's Polish unit, trumping rival bids from Italy's
Generali and Dutch insurer NN, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Allianz is close to entering exclusive talks with Aviva
and a deal could be announced as soon as Friday, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A spokesperson for Aviva confirmed the British insurer was
exploring options for its Polish business.
Allianz and Generali declined to comment while NN was not
immediately available.
The German firm prevailed in a competitive auction that
kicked off last year when Aviva's boss Amanda Blanc embarked on
an ambitious plan to sell assets across Europe and shift the
company's focus to its core operations in Britain, Canada and
Ireland.
Aviva is the second-largest life insurer in Poland after
state-owned PZU and the tenth biggest provider of general
insurance in the country. Its Polish business also includes two
key bancassurance partnerships with Santander and ING.
Allianz, which recently missed out on a deal to buy Aviva's
French operations, submitted the highest bid for the British
insurer's Polish unit - a key asset to grow its influence across
central and eastern Europe, the sources said.
Allianz already has a presence in both life and general
insurance in Poland as well as businesses in various eastern
European markets including Russia and Ukraine.
Allianz, which first entered the Polish market in 1997,
ranks as Europe's biggest insurer and while it has no plans to
grow its life insurance operations, it sees the deal as a
springboard to further expand across lucrative central and
eastern European markets, the sources said.
Generali and NN came close to matching Allianz's offer after
Aviva gave bidders a chance to sweeten their binding bids which
were initially submitted on March 22, the sources said.
"Aviva is the real winner in this auction," one of the
sources said, adding that the London-listed insurer had lured
bidders to pay up using the strategic geographical positioning
of the asset.
Panmure Gordon analysts initially estimated the sale of
Aviva's remaining European assets in Poland and Italy would be
worth 2.1 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) overall.
Aviva sold its life insurance businesses in Italy to
France's CNP Assurances for 543 million euros on March 4.
It also pocketed 3.2 billion euros from the sale of its
French operations to Macif's Aéma Groupe in February and an
additional 122 million pounds from flipping its 40% stake in a
joint venture in Turkey to Ageas Insurance International.
