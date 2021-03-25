Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Allianz nears $2.9 bln deal for Aviva Poland -sources

03/25/2021 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds context)

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz is nearing a 2.5 billion euro ($2.94 billion) deal to buy Aviva's Polish unit, trumping rival bids from Italy's Generali and Dutch insurer NN, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Allianz is close to entering exclusive talks with Aviva and a deal could be announced as soon as Friday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for Aviva confirmed the British insurer was exploring options for its Polish business.

Allianz and Generali declined to comment while NN was not immediately available.

The German firm prevailed in a competitive auction that kicked off last year when Aviva's boss Amanda Blanc embarked on an ambitious plan to sell assets across Europe and shift the company's focus to its core operations in Britain, Canada and Ireland.

Aviva is the second-largest life insurer in Poland after state-owned PZU and the tenth biggest provider of general insurance in the country. Its Polish business also includes two key bancassurance partnerships with Santander and ING.

Allianz, which recently missed out on a deal to buy Aviva's French operations, submitted the highest bid for the British insurer's Polish unit - a key asset to grow its influence across central and eastern Europe, the sources said.

Allianz already has a presence in both life and general insurance in Poland as well as businesses in various eastern European markets including Russia and Ukraine.

Allianz, which first entered the Polish market in 1997, ranks as Europe's biggest insurer and while it has no plans to grow its life insurance operations, it sees the deal as a springboard to further expand across lucrative central and eastern European markets, the sources said.

Generali and NN came close to matching Allianz's offer after Aviva gave bidders a chance to sweeten their binding bids which were initially submitted on March 22, the sources said.

"Aviva is the real winner in this auction," one of the sources said, adding that the London-listed insurer had lured bidders to pay up using the strategic geographical positioning of the asset.

Panmure Gordon analysts initially estimated the sale of Aviva's remaining European assets in Poland and Italy would be worth 2.1 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) overall.

Aviva sold its life insurance businesses in Italy to France's CNP Assurances for 543 million euros on March 4.

It also pocketed 3.2 billion euros from the sale of its French operations to Macif's Aéma Groupe in February and an additional 122 million pounds from flipping its 40% stake in a joint venture in Turkey to Ageas Insurance International. ($1 = 0.8496 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Stephen Jewkes, Carolyn Cohn and Alex Huebner; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. -2.71% 23.7 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
ALLIANZ SE -0.09% 212.35 Delayed Quote.5.90%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.38% 16.825 Delayed Quote.18.44%
AVIVA PLC 0.38% 400 Delayed Quote.22.54%
CNP ASSURANCES -0.06% 16.09 Real-time Quote.22.15%
NN GROUP N.V. 0.49% 41.08 Real-time Quote.15.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.64% 76.086 Delayed Quote.3.82%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.62% 7.9303 Delayed Quote.6.98%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
06:58pGermany's Allianz nears $2.9 bln deal for Aviva Poland -sources
RE
02:48pGenerali lifts Aviva Poland bid in battle with NN, sources say
RE
12:04pMARKET CHATTER : Generali Raises Offer For Polish Branch Of Aviva to Match NN Gr..
MT
09:05aALLIANZ  : X leads $118 million funding round of U.S. insurtech Pie Insurance
PU
03/24Stranded Suez ship's owner, insurers face millions in claims
RE
03/23EVAN GREENBERG : Hartford Rejects Bid From Rival Insurer Chubb -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/22CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT  : Sues Insurance Carriers, Saying They Declined to Cover ..
DJ
03/21INVESTMENT AND RETIREMENT : Opportunities amid uncertainties
PU
03/18ALLIANZ  : awarded Gracechurch Service Quality Marque for fifth year in a row
AQ
03/18DGAP-PVR  : Allianz SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2021 8 209 M 9 665 M 9 665 M
Net Debt 2021 22 476 M 26 461 M 26 461 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 87 498 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 223,18 €
Last Close Price 212,35 €
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE5.90%104 904
CHUBB LIMITED1.75%78 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG7.18%62 801
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-0.06%60 403
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED3.32%21 252
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.89%20 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ