Global climate coalitions need safer harbour from antitrust turbulence

Munich Re pulls out of Net Zero Insurance Alliance
Asset owner climate alliance also faces anti-trust
concerns
Regulators urged to give more explicit 'safe harbour'
guidance
LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Global companies that form
alliances to help them to tackle climate change need clear "safe
harbour" guidelines from governments to allay fears they could
be tripped up by antitrust rules, legal experts said.
Hundreds of companies have banded together into various
groups with pledges to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by
mid-century.
But there is limited guidance from governments and
regulators on how far they can collaborate to reach that goal
without overstepping antitrust boundaries.
Munich Re turned the spotlight on the issue last
week with its unexpected decision to leave an industry group
focused on cutting carbon emissions, which it said was because
of antitrust worries.
The German reinsurer on Friday quit the Net Zero Insurance
Alliance (NZIA) less than two years after co-founding the
coalition, part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero
(GFANZ) umbrella group of sectors pushing to decarbonise.
Alec Burnside, a partner at law firm Dechert, said both
Britain and the European Commission had offered "relatively
timid" guidance when what was needed were "explicit safe
harbours for companies."
"There should be confirmation in the guidance coming out of
antitrust agencies to re-assure companies committing to GFANZ,"
he said.
Also last week, a Danish pension scheme said it could quit
the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance because of a perceived lack of
ambition among peers, which several sources said stemmed from
fears of attracting antitrust lawsuits.
The antitrust tensions mark a further setback to GFANZ
several months after U.S. asset manager Vanguard pulled out,
citing a need to express its own views independently to
investors.
LACK OF SPECIFIC GUIDANCE
The European Union and Britain have published draft
guidelines on how companies can co-operate within the law, but
have not released guidance specific to financial institutions
and net-zero alliances.
A European Commission spokesperson said its guidance, to be
finalised in June, is designed to show agreements with a
"genuine sustainability objective" will not violate antitrust
laws, and that some will benefit from exemptions.
Britain's competition regulator in February explained how it
would ease rules to ensure businesses were not "unnecessarily or
erroneously deterred" from collaborating.
Businesses can get exemptions if they demonstrate a climate
change agreement between companies meets four conditions,
including provision of benefits such as promotion of economic
progress and that consumers will gain.
In the U.S., some Republican politicians have highlighted
the potential antitrust implications of these climate groups.
They have been threatening court action as part of a broader
attack on environmental, social and governance investing. U.S.
authorities are yet to offer companies any formal protection.
Some legal experts said that while they believe the
antitrust fears to be overblown, the risk is that members of
alliances will use them as a reason to quit.
Keith Johnson, CEO of Global Investor Collaboration Services
in Minnesota, who advises asset managers and owners on fiduciary
duties and governance, said Republicans may not have much legal
ground for their arguments but they might still get executives
to dial back their ESG efforts.
"It's not as much as the actual liability exposure as it is
the intimidation factor," he said, noting that companies would
want to avoid the hassle of litigation even if they can
ultimately win.
MORE CAUTIOUS
When it gave guidance in January, NZIA made clear members
were committed to complying with regulations, including
antitrust laws, and were free to make their own policies and set
their own carbon reduction targets.
Munich Re said its concerns were linked to the relative
market share of NZIA, which has 29 members representing around
15% of insurance premiums sold, globally.
The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA), which Munich Re
also belongs to, has 85 members managing $11 trillion against
more than $126 trillion in global invested assets. Munich Re
said given that ratio, the associated risks were "significantly
lower,"
Munich Re also said it remained committed to its own climate
targets, and it has restrictions on financing and underwriting
of some fossil fuel business, including new oil and gas fields.
Of 18 members of the NZIA contacted by Reuters, 14 declined
to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
Aviva said it remained committed to NZIA as achieving
net zero was "something companies cannot do in isolation".
Zurich Insurance Group, said it remained committed
to its sustainability ambitions and supporting the transition.
Allianz said the net-zero alliances were
world-leading in their efforts to mitigate climate change and
that it continued to chair the NZAOA.
Grupo Catalana Occidente told Reuters that because the path
to net zero was still being decided, assessing antitrust
concerns was "not possible, at this stage". Its NZIA membership
is a "firm commitment to climate neutrality", it said.
Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance
Group at the University of Oxford, said that anti-competition
concerns were used as a "smokescreen" for some companies that do
not want to adhere to the requirements of a climate alliance. He
said this made it all the more urgent for regulators to provide
better clarity.
"These alliances depend on momentum," said Caldecott. "If
they start to lose critical mass it becomes potentially
existential."
(Reporting by Virginia Furness, Isla Binnie, Tommy Reggiori
Wilkes, Simon Jessop, Ross Kerber and Tom Sims; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)