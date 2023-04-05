Advanced search
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:32:03 2023-04-05 am EDT
213.23 EUR   +0.01%
Global climate coalitions need safer harbour from antitrust turbulence

04/05/2023 | 10:10am EDT
*

Munich Re pulls out of Net Zero Insurance Alliance

*

Asset owner climate alliance also faces anti-trust concerns

*

Regulators urged to give more explicit 'safe harbour' guidance

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Global companies that form alliances to help them to tackle climate change need clear "safe harbour" guidelines from governments to allay fears they could be tripped up by antitrust rules, legal experts said.

Hundreds of companies have banded together into various groups with pledges to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by mid-century.

But there is limited guidance from governments and regulators on how far they can collaborate to reach that goal without overstepping antitrust boundaries.

Munich Re turned the spotlight on the issue last week with its unexpected decision to leave an industry group focused on cutting carbon emissions, which it said was because of antitrust worries.

The German reinsurer on Friday quit the Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) less than two years after co-founding the coalition, part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) umbrella group of sectors pushing to decarbonise.

Alec Burnside, a partner at law firm Dechert, said both Britain and the European Commission had offered "relatively timid" guidance when what was needed were "explicit safe harbours for companies."

"There should be confirmation in the guidance coming out of antitrust agencies to re-assure companies committing to GFANZ," he said.

Also last week, a Danish pension scheme said it could quit the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance because of a perceived lack of ambition among peers, which several sources said stemmed from fears of attracting antitrust lawsuits.

The antitrust tensions mark a further setback to GFANZ several months after U.S. asset manager Vanguard pulled out, citing a need to express its own views independently to investors.

LACK OF SPECIFIC GUIDANCE

The European Union and Britain have published draft guidelines on how companies can co-operate within the law, but have not released guidance specific to financial institutions and net-zero alliances.

A European Commission spokesperson said its guidance, to be finalised in June, is designed to show agreements with a "genuine sustainability objective" will not violate antitrust laws, and that some will benefit from exemptions.

Britain's competition regulator in February explained how it would ease rules to ensure businesses were not "unnecessarily or erroneously deterred" from collaborating.

Businesses can get exemptions if they demonstrate a climate change agreement between companies meets four conditions, including provision of benefits such as promotion of economic progress and that consumers will gain.

In the U.S., some Republican politicians have highlighted the potential antitrust implications of these climate groups.

They have been threatening court action as part of a broader attack on environmental, social and governance investing. U.S. authorities are yet to offer companies any formal protection.

Some legal experts said that while they believe the antitrust fears to be overblown, the risk is that members of alliances will use them as a reason to quit.

Keith Johnson, CEO of Global Investor Collaboration Services in Minnesota, who advises asset managers and owners on fiduciary duties and governance, said Republicans may not have much legal ground for their arguments but they might still get executives to dial back their ESG efforts.

"It's not as much as the actual liability exposure as it is the intimidation factor," he said, noting that companies would want to avoid the hassle of litigation even if they can ultimately win.

MORE CAUTIOUS

When it gave guidance in January, NZIA made clear members were committed to complying with regulations, including antitrust laws, and were free to make their own policies and set their own carbon reduction targets.

Munich Re said its concerns were linked to the relative market share of NZIA, which has 29 members representing around 15% of insurance premiums sold, globally.

The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA), which Munich Re also belongs to, has 85 members managing $11 trillion against more than $126 trillion in global invested assets. Munich Re said given that ratio, the associated risks were "significantly lower,"

Munich Re also said it remained committed to its own climate targets, and it has restrictions on financing and underwriting of some fossil fuel business, including new oil and gas fields.

Of 18 members of the NZIA contacted by Reuters, 14 declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Aviva said it remained committed to NZIA as achieving net zero was "something companies cannot do in isolation".

Zurich Insurance Group, said it remained committed to its sustainability ambitions and supporting the transition.

Allianz said the net-zero alliances were world-leading in their efforts to mitigate climate change and that it continued to chair the NZAOA.

Grupo Catalana Occidente told Reuters that because the path to net zero was still being decided, assessing antitrust concerns was "not possible, at this stage". Its NZIA membership is a "firm commitment to climate neutrality", it said.

Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group at the University of Oxford, said that anti-competition concerns were used as a "smokescreen" for some companies that do not want to adhere to the requirements of a climate alliance. He said this made it all the more urgent for regulators to provide better clarity.

"These alliances depend on momentum," said Caldecott. "If they start to lose critical mass it becomes potentially existential." (Reporting by Virginia Furness, Isla Binnie, Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Simon Jessop, Ross Kerber and Tom Sims; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.26% 212.7 Delayed Quote.6.12%
AVIVA PLC -0.04% 408 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
BRENT OIL -0.94% 84.29 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE, S.A. -0.34% 29.3 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
MUNICH RE 0.65% 324.2 Delayed Quote.5.89%
WTI -0.97% 80.022 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 0.70% 443.3 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
Financials
Sales 2023 155 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2023 9 639 M 10 564 M 10 564 M
Net Debt 2023 20 986 M 22 999 M 22 999 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,94x
Yield 2023 5,72%
Capitalization 85 619 M 93 829 M 93 829 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 159 253
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 213,20 €
Average target price 247,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE6.12%93 829
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.90%82 950
CHUBB LIMITED-11.40%80 824
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.50%71 531
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-17.11%24 873
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.53%21 620
