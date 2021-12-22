Insurers Sanlam and Allianz exploring options for Africa operations

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - African insurer Sanlam Ltd
said on Wednesday it was exploring "strategic
alternatives" with Germany's Allianz SE for their
respective African businesses, excluding Sanlam's home market of
South Africa.
Sanlam, South Africa's No.1 insurer, did not elaborate on
what the options were, but advised shareholders to exercise
caution when dealing its shares.
"If these strategic alternatives result in a transaction
which is successfully concluded, it may have a material effect
on the price of Sanlam's securities," the statement said.
Sanlam's subsidiary Santam, the largest non-life
insurer in South Africa, released a similar statement, saying it
was aware of the discussions and considering the strategic
alternatives available to it in relation to its investments on
the continent beyond South Africa.
Allianz, which has a small operation in Africa including in
countries such as Nigeria and Senegal, said it had nothing to
add.
"We always look to develop our business and that involves
exploring areas for strategic cooperation that could accelerate
profitable growth," a spokesperson said, adding this was done on
a regular basis all over the world.
The insurer made less than 500 million euros in revenues
from its African operations in 2020, but is looking to expand on
the continent.
Sanlam and Santam already have operations spanning southern,
central, eastern and west Africa, but Sanlam has equally said it
wants to expand further beyond its home market.
Its footprint overlaps with Allianz's in some west African
countries. Allianz Africa's website states that where it does
not have its own offices, it looks to work with other insurance
companies.
Sanlam and Santam's shares were up 2% and 0.1% respectively
at 0755 GMT.