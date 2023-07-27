BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heavy rain has caused damage of 12.6 billion euros nationwide over the past two decades, according to calculations by insurers. From 2002 to 2021, every tenth residential building was mathematically damaged by heavy rain, with costs averaging 7600 euros. This was announced by the German Insurance Association on Thursday. Insurers and meteorologists alike fear that torrential rains will occur more frequently in the future and thus damage will continue to increase.

"Climate change means more heat, more drought, but also more storms and heavy rain," said GDV CEO Jorg Asmussen. The twenty-year loss balance varies greatly from region to region: According to the report, Berlin was hit the hardest, with homeowners reporting damage from heavy rain for a good one in seven homes - 148 out of 1,000 residential buildings - over the past twenty years.

In terms of costs, Rhineland-Palatinate leads the way among the German states with an average of 11,000 euros - a consequence of the immense damage caused by the flood disaster of 2021.

At the municipal level, Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia was the hardest hit, with 590 losses per 1,000 residential buildings and average repair costs of more than 45,000 euros; according to the GDV, this was also due to the storm "Bernd" with its flash floods at the time. According to the report, heavy rainfall was rarest in Bremen, where an average of only 56 out of 1,000 houses were damaged.

But according to the German Weather Service, that doesn't mean homeowners in regions that have been hit comparatively rarely so far could rest easy. "We assume that the probability of an extreme event like the one that hit western Germany in 2021 is up to nine times higher as a result of climate change," the insurance association quoted meteorologist Katharina Lengfeld as saying.

"Areas that have experienced little damage from heavy rain over the past 20 years have simply been lucky so far." Only just over half of homeowners are insured against natural hazards, according to the GDV.

The GDV's twenty-year balance sheet contains political dynamite. Because in view of the increase in extreme weather, GDV questioned whether insurers will still be able to insure all natural hazards in the long term. "We must consistently implement prevention and climate impact adaptation in Germany," Asmussen demanded.

"Otherwise, according to our estimates, premiums for residential building insurance could double within the next ten years as a result of climate damage alone." Among other things, the GDV CEO demanded that politicians put a stop to construction in flood plains and reduce land sealing./cho/DP/zb